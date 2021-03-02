Pandemic Golden Globes ratings plunge 64% to 6.9M viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic-era Golden Globes sunk to 6.9 million viewers, down a whopping 64% from 2020 and only barely beating the year when a writer's strike forced NBC to show a news conference announcing the winners.

Last year's show, in the pre-lockdown era, reached 18.4 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.

Big winners in Sunday's ceremony were the films “Nomadland” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and the television programs “The Crown,” “Schitt's Creek” and “The Queen's Gambit.”

The writer's strike curtailed the Globes in 2008 and only 6 million people watched the news conference. Otherwise, this year's show had by far the smallest audience since NBC began telecasting the awards in 1996.

NBC anticipated a ratings bloodbath, the only question was how much. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted, but on separate coasts: Poehler in the show's traditional home of the Beverly Hilton and Fey in New York's Rainbow Room.

For a country sick of Zoom meetings, most of the nominees appeared remotely and there was no red carpet. Some stars dressed for the occasion, others didn't bother. “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis wore a sweatshirt for his acceptance speech.