 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Parents, students fighting 'sexist' school dress codes | Behind the Headlines podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Our host Teri Barr is talking with Sydney Brown (twitter), Education Reporter for The Daily News in Longview, Washington, about the issue of dress codes in some schools.

Sydney learned why the dress codes are not consistent across one school district, how it's leading to a disruption in education, particularly for girls, and what some parents want done about it.

Here's Sydney's original article:

People are also reading…

And you can find followup articles at her TDN page here:

Behind the Headlines is a product of Lee Enterprises. This episode was produced, recorded and hosted by Teri Barr, with editing by Chris Lay.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News