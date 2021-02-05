Parkland survivor David Hogg starting company to compete with MyPillow

Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg is offering an alternative to sleeping on the right side of the bed.

The 20-year-old activist announced on Twitter that he and his business partner William LeGate are starting a pillow company to compete with MyPillow, which is run by Donald Trump crony and Fox News advertiser Mike Lindell.

“@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it,” Hogg tweeted Thursday morning.

He also opened the virtual floor for company name suggestions, one of which was the inclusive sounding “Our Pillow.”

Hogg followed with a series of tweets in which he said it was his plan to employ veterans, convicts who have paid their debt to society and workers from MyPillow, which he hopes to put out of business. According to Hogg, his pillow company will launch around summertime.

The activist, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when 17 people were fatally shot and 17 others were wounded on Feb. 14, 2018, also threw down the gauntlet for Lindell.