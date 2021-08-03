PG&E says equipment may be tied to fire, touts improvements

But commission President Marybel Batjer emphasized Tuesday that turning off power must be a last resort. If and when the utility calls for an outage, she said, company officials must ensure it's short and customers are prepared to withstand it.

“This is just the minimum of what must be done," she said.

The discussion comes as California is mired in a damaging wildfire season exacerbated by a historic drought gripping the U.S. West, with climate change making the region hotter and drier and blazes bigger and more destructive. Much of Northern California is expected to see dangerous wildfire conditions later this week — low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures — that could trigger what's called a “public safety power shutoff."

Officials with PG&E, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison testified about improvements in weather forecasting that they say should make blackouts more targeted in size and duration as well as their plans to better communicate with customers and local officials.

“We’re leveraging the best available science, and we’ll bring to bear the best minds, the best analytics, to be able to help give us the appropriate predictive capacity and capability,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E senior vice president and chief risk officer.