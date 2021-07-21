Pharmacist in meningitis outbreak gets more prison time

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts pharmacist convicted for his role in a deadly 2012 multistate meningitis outbreak that killed more than 100 people and sickened hundreds of others will spend more time behind bars after a federal judge on Wednesday lengthened his original sentence by 2 1/2 years.

Glenn Chin, former supervisory pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center, was resentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out his eight-year punishment and ordered U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns to reconsider the case.

It comes two weeks after the same judge tacked on more than five years to the sentence for Barry Cadden, the former owner of the New England Compounding Center. Cadden was resentenced to 14 1/2 years in prison.

Before Wednesday's longer sentence was handed down, Chin told families of victims who had gathered in the courtroom: “I completely understand why you hate me. ... I apologize to each and everyone of you. Please know I never intended to harm anyone.”