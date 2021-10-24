 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, according to officials with the airline and the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

An airport official said the plane landed without incident around 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

There were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles., officials said.

The runway was closed for approximately five minutes. American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News