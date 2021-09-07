Planned ban over abortion law could cost Texas $7M a year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon’s plan to boycott Texas goods and services over its new abortion law could cost Texas companies millions of dollars a year, officials said Tuesday.

Heather Hafer, a spokeswoman with the Office of Management and Finance, said Portland has inked almost $35 million in contracts with Texas-based businesses over the last five years, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

She also said Portland employees have made 19 separate trips to the Lonestar State on official business since 2019, a number she said would have been significantly higher if travel hadn't been stopped for a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The potential financial impact information comes after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Twitter Monday called Portland boycotting Texas “a complete joke.”

"Texas’ economy is stronger than ever. We value babies and police, they don’t,” he wrote on the social media site.