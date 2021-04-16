Police, public officials donated to help Kyle Rittenhouse, report says

Other donors to Rittenhouse’s cause with emails associated with government entities were reportedly a Utah paramedic; a city employee in Huntsville, Alabama; and an engineer with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which has a role in maintaining the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

Fundraising efforts

Massive crowdfunding is how Rittenhouse got out of jail on a bail of $2 million, which would have been cost-prohibitive to most inmates. Since getting out of jail, he has been admonished by the court for drinking and reportedly associating with white supremacists.

Rittenhouse maintains that the Aug. 25 shootings in Kenosha of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha — both of whom died — and the serious injuring of Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis, was done in self defense.

The Guardian also reported that 32 Kenosha officers made donations through the same website using their own private emails to support their fellow officer, Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake while attempting an arrest on Aug. 23. Blake is paralyzed as a result of the shooting. In January, Sheskey was cleared of wrongdoing in the incident by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.