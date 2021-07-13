Popeyes' chicken sandwich is so popular it's adding nuggets to the menu

After the wild success of its chicken sandwich, Popeyes is adding more poultry to its menu with the launch of nuggets.

The item will be available starting July 27 to Popeyes customers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The nuggets will essentially be smaller, bun-less versions of the sandwich. Like the chicken used in the company's popular sandwich, the nuggets are breaded in buttermilk and fried.

Keep scrolling for a ranking of the top 10 fast food restaurants for customer satisfaction

It's a tricky time to introduce a new chicken item. Demand for white meat chicken is growing as more chains add fried chicken sandwiches to their menus. Supply chain constraints have driven up the prices of some chicken parts, and some restaurants are having a hard time meeting demand.

"Popeyes is not immune to macro factors impacting the entire industry," a Popeyes spokesperson said, adding that the team is working daily with its supply team.

Still, the chain is confident that the rollout will go smoothly — after all, it's had to deal with shortages before.