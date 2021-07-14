Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate

The Fed chair also suggested in his testimony Wednesday that the economy is “still a ways off” from making the “substantial further progress” that the central bank's policymakers want to see before they will begin reducing their $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term borrowing rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.

Powell's remarks coincided with a government report Wednesday that showed wholesale prices — which businesses pay — jumped 7.3% in June from a year earlier, the fastest 12-month gain on records dating to 2010.

On Tuesday, in another sign of intensified inflation pressures, the government said that prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June by the most in 13 years. It was the third straight month inflation has jumped. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation rose 4.5% in June, the fastest pace since November 1991.

Much of the consumer price gain was driven by categories that reflect the reopening of the economy and related supply shortages. Used car price increases accounted for about one-third of the jump. Prices for hotel rooms, airline tickets, and car rentals also rose substantially.