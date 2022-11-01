DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winning tickets sold in Monday's drawing.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winning tickets sold in Monday's drawing
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.
A Wisconsin man has been convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer who was known for his outrageous style and personal life, has died at 87.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. Police are mum; get updates here.