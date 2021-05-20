Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

It's the most powerful test reactor of its kind in the world, producing 250 megawatts at full power. China has a test reactor that can produce 125 megawatts, followed by a test reactor in Belgium that can produce 100 megawatts. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee has one that can produce 85 megawatts.

The advantage with more power, O'Kelly said, is that fuels and materials can be tested to their limits.

“You don't want fuel that is designed for 100 megawatts, and the first time you go to 103 megawatts, it fails," he said. "You build a safety margin in, and we have to test to that safety margin.”

Additionally, the ATR has what O’Kelly describes as the ability to maintain “a constant gradient of neutron flux throughout the core. ATR has this constant curvature of flux, so the experimenters have a fixed power and they know exactly what the power is in that region.”

He said other test reactors can be more challenging for experiments because the environment is changing during the experiment.

The Advanced Test Reactor has been used to develop reactors and fuel that can last the 30-year lifespans of nuclear-powered U.S. warships. Because they don't need refueling, the ships can spend more time on their missions, meaning the Navy needs to build fewer ships.