Prison group sues to keep immigrant detention center open

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is additionally suing GEO for allegedly violating minimum-wage laws by paying detainees $1 a day to work there. That suit is set to begin trial June 1.

The company’s lawyers did not return phone calls from the newspaper seeking comment.

Ferguson, in a statement, said he supports the new law and will defend it vigorously.

The law, which bans most types of private detention facilities but in practice affects just the Tacoma facility, allows current contracts to run their course.

In 2015, ICE signed a contract with GEO to run the Tacoma facility with options for extension through March 2026. In January, after lawmakers introduced the private detention bill, the federal government and GEO modified the contract, removing the options and making it run through September 2025.

It's not clear which contract would be used to calculate the closure. The 2015 contract is up for possible extension in September, according to GEO.