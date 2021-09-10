Proceeds from Quiros' settlement aim to help Newport recover

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Proceeds from a Vermont settlement with a former ski resort owner — who was accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors’ money in area developments — are being used to help the city of Newport recover from the failed projects, officials said.

“These grant programs will go a long way in supporting Newport’s recovery and long-term economic opportunities for people in the Northeast Kingdom,” Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday.

Under the 2018 settlement agreement with Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, his northeastern Vermont properties were awarded to the state, with the proceeds from their sales going toward promoting economic development, particularly in Newport, Scott and other officials said. The fund also includes money from the 2018 plea agreement with former Jay Peak President William Stenger, who agreed to pay the city $100,000 for economic development, officials said.

In 2019, Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain Resort, Stenger and Quiros’ advisor William Kelly were indicted criminally over a failed plan to build the biotechnology plant in Newport, using millions raised through the EB-5 program. The visa program encourages foreigners to invest in U.S. projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent U.S. residency.