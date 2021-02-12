Professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter

A white, male University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has resigned after being accused of posing as a female immigrant of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments.

The university, which has not named the professor and described the person only as a faculty member, confirmed the resignation Friday after a four-month investigation.

University President James Dean Jr. sent a letter to the community Wednesday announcing the person had resigned, a spokesperson said. The letter did not release details of the investigation.

“While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment,” Dean wrote.

The chair of the university’s chemistry department, Glen Miller, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.