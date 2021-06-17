Prosecutors seek 'very substantial' prison time for Avenatti

Prosecutors attached victim impact statements from Nike and Avenatti's former client, Gary Franklin Sr. They urged the judge to order Avenatti to pay $1 million in restitution to Nike for its legal fees.

In a victim impact statement, Nike's lawyers wrote that Avenatti did considerable harm to the company when he followed through on threats to cause Nike billions of dollars in losses by falsely alleging in a tweet prior to his arrest that criminal conduct at the company reached the “highest levels.” Nike's stock price immediately dropped a dollar, representing $300 million, they said.

“Nike executives were shocked,” the lawyers wrote. “Nike had made a decision to not pay Mr. Avenatti, and now they were watching as he carried out what he had criminally threatened to do."

They said Avenatti issued a “daily barrage of Twitter posts” for weeks after his arrest, “leveling provably false accusations against Nike and the high school athletes who competed in Nike's grassroots program.”

In his victim impact statement, Franklin said Avenatti's actions “devastated me financially, professionally, and emotionally” and he asked the sentencing judge to consider that in deciding punishment for a man who never apologized to him.