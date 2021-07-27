Prosecutors: South Carolina man killed Uber rider in 2019

Rowland then dumped her body in a remote area near his hometown of New Zion, just a short distance from his family home, Fifth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Dan Goldberg said. Surveillance videos showed Rowland later trying to use the victim's debit card and sell her cellphone.

Rowland’s “ability to remain calm and focused under extreme pressure and circumstances” — a skill he once listed verbatim on a resume — attributed to how he drove around calmly for hours with blood and a dead body in his car after the murder, Goldberg said.

“(Josephson) was right there for the taking,” Goldberg said. “The defendant did the taking. He took her from Five Points. He took her life. And he took the time to try to erase all the evidence — to try to erase her.”

Public defender Tracy Pinnock urged jurors to consider inconsistencies between the prosecution's narrative and the evidence presented that would show someone else committed the crime. Although Josephson fought back against her attacker, evidence showed that genetic material collected from her fingernails didn’t match Rowland, Pinnock said. Instead, forensic scientists found DNA of two unidentified male individuals.