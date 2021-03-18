Putin cites ills in US society after Biden's killer remark

Putin said the U.S. establishment likes to air accusations against other countries as part of its efforts to “solve domestic and foreign policy problems."

He noted that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where and when it supports Moscow’s interests, adding that "a lot of honest and decent people in the U.S want to have peace and friendship with Russia."

“We are aware of it, we value it and will rely on them in the future,” Putin said.

“I know that the U.S. and its leadership is generally inclined to have certain relations with us, but only on issues which are of interest to the U.S. and on its conditions,” Putin said. “But we know how to defend our own interests, and we will work with them only in the areas we are interested in and on conditions we see as beneficial to ourselves. And they will have to reckon with it.”

Other Russian officials and lawmakers were less diplomatic.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council who served as president in 2008-2012 when Putin had to shift into the premier’s job because of term limits, said that “time hasn’t spared" the 78-year-old Biden and cited Sigmund Freud as saying, “Nothing costs so much in life as illness and stupidity.”