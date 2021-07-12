Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election

More recently, a reopened economy amid falling coronavirus case numbers helped Newsom regain his footing, but large numbers of voters aren't paying attention to the race. Democrats worry about the possibility of a weak turnout on their side.

Elder’s biography on the website for his radio show calls him “unafraid to take on liberals and the Black Lives Matter movement.” He calls for “returning to the bedrock Constitutional principles of limited government and maximum personal responsibility.”

During the interview, he talked of working his way through a disadvantaged high school in a historically Black neighborhood to get to Brown University, then law school. When he was bused for a semester to another district in Los Angeles, he was stunned by the difference in teaching and parental involvement.

When he told his mother about the difference in the schools, she cried and told him: “If your father and I had enough money, we could have put you in a better school, but we couldn’t.” He is an advocate for school choice programs.

In a 2020 column, Elder advocated for Trump's reelection, citing a strong economy and low unemployment numbers for Black workers. He criticized Trump's impeachment.