Rep. Ron Kind knocks president for failing to consult with Congress before airstrike

Rep. Ron Kind accused President Donald Trump of sidestepping Congress and having no clear strategy for handling Iran, a day after the president unilaterally directed an airstrike that killed the country’s most powerful general.
“Once again, the president is taking military action, without consulting Congress as constitutionally required, or without knowing how Iran will retaliate,” Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement Friday. “If President Trump wants to escalate our military involvement in countries overseas, he must come before Congress, present a clear, thought-out strategy and make the case to the American people and seek approval.”
The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the death of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
Soleimani had been blamed for the death of hundreds of Americans and for planning the recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq. He was killed, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, at an international airport in Baghdad.
Trump’s ordering of the strike has been cheered by Republicans as an assertion of dominance and a justified protective measure, and condemned by Democrats as reckless warmongering.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised to avenge Soleimani’s death, while the United States is already preparing to send more troops to the Middle East.
“There is no doubt that Soleimani was an enemy of the United States and has been responsible for the death of thousands — including many of our own men and women in uniform,” Kind said. “However, this administration’s decision escalated an already tense situation with Iran, bringing us closer to another Middle Eastern conflict — something no one wants — with no clear long-term strategy.”
Elsewhere in Congress, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, issued a statement that noted Iran’s history of terrorism and provocation, but that stopped short of endorsing the attack itself.
“Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, has been escalating its malign actions for years,” said Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “It is time for Iran to de-escalate and end its terrorist acts and use of proxies. Americans will continue to support the brave men and women who have volunteered to keep us safe.”
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, acknowledged that Soleimani was an enemy of the United States but expressed concern that his assassination would stoke more violence between the longtime adversaries.
“It’s good that he is gone, but this unilateral action further escalates conflict in the Middle East,” she said. “We need the Trump administration to explain to Congress and the American people their plan to de-escalate tensions with Iran and protect our troops and diplomats in harm’s way. We must prevent another endless war in the Middle East.”
