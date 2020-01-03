Rep. Ron Kind knocks president for failing to consult with Congress before airstrike

Trump’s ordering of the strike has been cheered by Republicans as an assertion of dominance and a justified protective measure, and condemned by Democrats as reckless warmongering.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised to avenge Soleimani’s death, while the United States is already preparing to send more troops to the Middle East.

“There is no doubt that Soleimani was an enemy of the United States and has been responsible for the death of thousands — including many of our own men and women in uniform,” Kind said. “However, this administration’s decision escalated an already tense situation with Iran, bringing us closer to another Middle Eastern conflict — something no one wants — with no clear long-term strategy.”

Elsewhere in Congress, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, issued a statement that noted Iran’s history of terrorism and provocation, but that stopped short of endorsing the attack itself.