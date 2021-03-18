Report: Fresno chicken plant got tip about virus inspection

Fuller said that when the county began getting calls about the outbreak in late November he gave the company advance notice of another inspection in order to observe safety precautions so that relevant people would be present.

Fuller also notified Foster Farms in a Dec. 8 email that Cal/OSHA would be at the appointment due to hospitalization reports.

The state agency was not aware that the county gave advance notice of the inspection, Cal/OSHA public information officer Erika Monterroza said.

The Bee said emails show that county officials twice told Foster Farms executives that media outlets were pressing for more data and they asked the executives to share more information.

A company official replied that he wanted see how events developed before sharing more information, and would only speak “with members of media that are reasonable in their past coverage.” At one point the official asked for a call to discuss media protocol and a county information officer replied that they were offering media a “generic” response.

County Health Department Director David Pomaville told the newspaper that the state has more regulatory tools inside a work environment and that the correspondence about media coverage with Foster Farms was not unprofessional or unusual.