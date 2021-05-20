Resorts World Las Vegas gets regulatory OK to open June 24

Test positivity, a measure of the number of people who take coronavirus tests that come back positive, was 4.9% in the region on Thursday. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or below to relax restrictions.

Sibella said more than 4,000 people will be hired over the next three weeks to fill the resort's workforce of 5,500. Most already have offers, he said, and most are vaccinated against COVID-19 and won't have to wear masks.

“I want to commend you on all the work that you’ve done and the investment that you’re putting into the state of Nevada and the Las Vegas economy right now,” Commissioner Rosa Solis-Rainey said. “I, too, look forward to seeing your diversity and inclusion efforts. That’s important to the community and to the state.”

Resorts World is on the site of the former Stardust, a longtime 32-story Las Vegas landmark that closed in 2006 and was imploded in 2007. The Stardust was the largest hotel in the world when it opened in 1958 with 1,500 rooms. Moran recalled his first jobs there as a restaurant worker and a lifeguard.

The new red-colored, curved 59-story Resorts World will have three Hilton-branded hotels, including 236 upper-floor suites in its exclusive Crockfords gambling and hotel area.