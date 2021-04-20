Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows

Figuring out how to make delivery profitable could be crucial in the coming years. Delivery was already growing before the pandemic, but it surged worldwide during lockdowns. Online orders for home delivery more than doubled in the U.S., Russia and Canada last year, and jumped around 30% in France, Germany and Spain, according to NPD Group, a market research company.

In a recent survey, the National Restaurant Association found that 60% of U.S. adults — and 71% of millennials — said they’re more likely to get delivery now than they were before the pandemic. But it's unclear how many people will stick to delivery once the pandemic is over and they can dine in again.

Robbin Swaney, a retiree in Walker, Michigan, said she and her husband started getting delivery about once a week from Uber Eats early in the pandemic. At the time, they wanted to help local restaurants, but they have also come to like the convenience.

“We’ll keep doing it,” Swaney said.

Some restaurant owners still welcome delivery companies as partners. Corey Kaplan, who owns Corey’s NYC Bagel Deli in downtown Chicago, said DoorDash expanded his reach when his usual traffic of office workers dried up. The company lowered his commission fees and even provided bags.