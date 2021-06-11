Richard Branson marks opening of Virgin hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire businessman and investor Richard Branson marked the opening Thursday of the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, promoting weekend events that kicked off with a show headlined by Christina Aguilera.

Branson, the English entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin brand, sprayed champagne at Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other notables gathered to mark what organizers dubbed the “Unstoppable Weekend,” Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The property and its centerpiece Mohegan Sun casino opened March 25 after $200 million and more than a year of renovations of the 1,500-room former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Branson thanked the governor, a Democrat, for deeming the remodeling an essential construction business and letting it continue during the pandemic-spurred shutdown ordered in March 2020.

“We would not be open for another 18 months unless you had the initiative of allowing us to keep on going, so thank you for that,” he said.