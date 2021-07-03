Rip currents: What to do if you get caught and how to help someone who is

Rip currents are channeled currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. They typically extend from near the shoreline, through the surf zone (the area between the high tide level on the beach to the seaward side of breaking waves) and past the line of breaking waves.
- Try to remain calm to conserve energy
- Don’t fight the current
- Think of it like a treadmill you can’t turn off; you want to step to the side of it
- Swim across the current in a direction following the shoreline
- When out of the current, swim and angle away from the current and towards shore
- Do not jump off or swim along piers or other structures that build out into the lake
- Structural currents are forced along the side of the pier, sweeping swimmers out to deeper waters
- If you can’t escape this, try to float, or calmly tread water since rip current strength eventually subsides offshore; when it does, swim toward shore
- If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore, wave your arms, yell for help
How can I identify a rip current?
Signs that a rip current is present are very subtle and difficult for the average beachgoer to identify. Look for differences in the water color, water motion, incoming wave shape or breaking point compared to adjacent conditions. Look for any of these clues:
- Channel of churning, choppy water
- Area having a notable difference in water color
- Line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily seaward
- Break in the incoming wave pattern
- One, all or none the clues may be visible.
You can help someone caught in a rip current by:
- If you see someone in trouble, get help from a lifeguard.
- If no lifeguard is available, have someone call 911.
- Throw the rip current victim something that floats such as a lifejacket, a cooler or a ball.
- Yell instructions on how to escape.
- Many have died trying to help others. Don’t become a victim while trying to help someone else!
- Before you leave for the beach, check the latest National Weather Service forecast for local beach conditions. Many offices issue a Surf Zone Forecast.
- When you arrive at the beach, ask on-duty lifeguards about rip currents and any other hazards that may be present