Rising commodities costs hit Americans at home and on road

Consumers have been warned: Cheerios maker General Mills is considering raising prices on its products as grain, sugar and other ingredients become more expensive. Hormel Foods has already increased prices for Skippy peanut butter and its turkey products. Soda giant Coca-Cola has said it expects to raise prices to offset higher costs.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Scott toilet paper, said price increases will cover about 60% of its product portfolio. Procter & Gamble is raising prices for baby, feminine and adult care products.

AGRICULTURE

Consumers are also paying more at the grocery store for much of the meat they take home and cook, as well as for their favorite takeout burgers and burritos.

The higher prices are the result of a number of factors, including the skyrocketing cost of feed for farm animals, whose diets consist largely of corn and soybeans. The price of corn is up 57% in 2021 and has more than doubled in the past year, while soybean prices are up more than 25% since Jan. 1. Although it can be somewhat gradual, eventually those higher costs get passed down to the consumer.