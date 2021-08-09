Rosengren: Fed should begin slowing stimulus efforts by fall

Rosengren said that while he agreed with Powell that current inflation levels were mostly driven by temporary factors related to supply shortages, such as spikes in used car prices, other factors such as rising wages were likely to persist and keep inflation at least slightly above 2% through next year.

“I welcome the fact that we're seeing higher wages,” Rosengren said. “That's good for greater economic equality. ... We do want to see sustained increases in wages to make sure that we have sustained increases in prices."

Powell and some other Fed officials, including Presidents Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, have said they remain focused on making more progress in reducing unemployment before pulling back on the Fed's stimulus efforts. Even after last week's jobs report, the economy still has 5.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

Yet Rosengren suggested that the bond purchases, which are intended to boost consumer and business spending and spur demand for workers, are less effective when demand for labor is already strong and is being held back by disrupted supply chains. Many of the unemployed have concerns about contracting the virus at a job or have children to care for. Some have been receiving a soon-to-expire $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement or have been holding out for higher pay.