Russian hacker known as 'bot master' to be sentenced in US

Federal prosecutors are seeking a lengthy prison sentence for a Russian hacker known internationally as the “bot master" on charges he operated a network of devices used to steal computer credentials, distribute spam emails and install malicious software.

Peter Levashov, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and other charges that he operated several networks of hijacked computers, known as botnets, that were capable of pumping out billions of spam emails.

Prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced Tuesday to between 12 and 14 1/2 years in prison when he appears via teleconference before U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny in Connecticut.

In their written presentencing arguments, prosecutors said Levashov spent more than a decade controlling the botnets — including one that may have infected 200,000 computers — to harvest email addresses, logins and passwords from infected computers and also distributed malware and other malicious software.