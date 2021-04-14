Rusten Sheskey back at work, but not back on patrol for Kenosha Police Department

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey, the former city police chief, said the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission has oversight on hiring and firing city police officers and firefighters and that state law dictates that process.

“The commission can terminate employment based on evidence that there is a violation of policy, procedure or laws, but that requires a hearing and requires an investigation,” he said. “A police officer cannot be let go without cause.”

Morrissey said because Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley found there was no grounds to criminally charge Sheskey and internal investigation found he did not violate policy, he believed Sheskey’s return to work was the expected outcome.

“I don’t know that we have any cause to remove him,” Morrissey said.

Had the commission fired Sheskey when he was cleared by the investigations, Morrissey said, Sheskey would have grounds to sue for his job.

The incident