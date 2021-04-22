S Carolina quirky liquor laws give sour grapes to wine giant

Gallo picked South Carolina over Georgia and North Carolina for its East Coast operations, a strategic move to cut costs since nearly two-thirds of its customers live east of the Mississippi River, said Ron Donoho, a vice president for the winemaker.

He said the upscale rooms likely would be in tourist areas and allow a group of 10 or so people to gather for about an hour and taste a number of different wines in thimble-full amounts. After the tasting, each person could buy up to six bottles of wine.

“Many consumers will worry about making the wrong choice so we’ve learned over time that those satellite tasting rooms and that consumer experience and building brand engagement with consumers is really essential to building your business," Donoho said.

But the tasting rooms are where the state's liquor laws enter the debate. Liquor stores in the state can't buy their product directly, but must instead go through wholesalers. There are 1,000 liquor stores in the state, but any one person or corporation can't own more than six and in many cases are limited to just three different locations.