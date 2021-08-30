S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips

Gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs on Wall Street Monday, even as weakness elsewhere in the market sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks lower.

The S&P 500 also set a record high last Friday after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. In a speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell helped ease concerns that a key factor in the market’s solid gains this year, low interest rates, will remain that way as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic.

“When you look at it, the impression is things are good and Powell essentially said he’s not the one who’s going to take the punch bowl away,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Markets have been choppy in recent weeks as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.

The S&P 500 added 19.42, or 0.4%, to close at 4,528.79 The Dow fell 55.96 points, or 0.2%, to 35,399.84 and the Nasdaq composite rose 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 10.70 points, or 0.5%, to 2,266.80. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs.