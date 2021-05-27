 Skip to main content
Safety ratings yanked after Tesla pulls radar from 2 models
AP

  • Updated
DETROIT (AP) — Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings have yanked their top endorsements of some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety systems.

Consumer Reports pulled its “Top Pick” status for Tesla's Model 3 and Y vehicles built after April 27, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety plans to remove the vehicles' “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation.

The U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is no longer giving the Models 3 and Y check marks on its website for having forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and emergency brake support.

Consumer Reports says that removing radar and relying solely on cameras means the safety features may not be there when needed.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

