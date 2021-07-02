San Francisco Fed's Daly: Healthy economy needs less support

It is appropriate to consider tapering asset purchases later this year or early next year. I really see the economy as being able to start functioning more and more on its own, which means we can withdraw a little bit of our accommodation. Of course, not the majority of it. Because we’re still not near our full-employment goals.

———

Q. DO YOU SEE INFLATION READINGS, NOW ABOVE THE FED’S 2% TARGET, AS ESSENTIALLY MEETING THE GOAL OF PRICE INCREASES MODERATELY EXCEEDING 2% FOR SOME TIME?

A. Let me just talk about what I mean by average inflation of 2%. That is average inflation that is sustainable of 2%. So temporary movements, either really high up or really far down — that’s not something I can count on as delivering price stability to the American economy. I wouldn’t put very much weight on that. What I’m looking for is sustainable, underlying inflation of 2% on average, and that is price stability.

———

Q. SOME OF YOUR COLLEAGUES ARE TALKING ABOUT CUTTING BACK ON PURCHASES OF MORTGAGE SECURITIES MORE QUICKLY THAN TREASURYS, BECAUSE HOUSING IS HOT AND DOESN’T NEED THE FED’S SUPPORT. WHAT DO YOU THINK?