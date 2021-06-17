Scotch whisky makers welcome suspension of costly US tariffs

Following the U.S.-EU aerospace agreement, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed to halt retaliatory tariffs for five years.

Other British industries, including cashmere and construction vehicles, were also affected by the trade dispute, which made exporting to the U.S. harder since October 2019.

“Today’s deal draws a line under an incredibly damaging issue and means we can focus on taking our trading relationship with the U.S. to the next level, including working more closely to challenge unfair practices by nations like China and using the power of free trade to build back better from the pandemic," Truss said.

Following Britain's departure from the EU's economic orbit at the start of this year, the U.K. is free to negotiate trade deals with whichever countries it wants.

The Scottish National Party, which runs the devolved administration in Scotland, welcomed the removal of tariffs on Scotch whisky but urged more support from the British government to help businesses that suffered.