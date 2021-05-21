April US home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs.

Existing home sales fell 2.7% last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9% from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.

April's sales pace was the slowest since last June and well below the 6.01 million sales rate economists expected, according to FactSet.

“Even with home sales declining modestly, one can describe the market as being hot,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.“ All indications is that buyer demand remains strong.”

Sales through the first four months of this year are running 20% higher than they were a year ago, the NAR said.

The combination of solid demand and a dearth of homes on the market continues to drive up home prices. Last month, the U.S. median home price surged 19.1% from a year earlier to $341,600, an all-time high. Half of the homes on the market are selling for more than their list price, Yun said.