Shrine to replace church destroyed on 9/11 nears completion

“When we discovered ... that St. Nicholas was also lost, we thought that there was some kind of a message there, that the victims did not die alone,” Anthoula Katsimatides said. “I remember my mom saying that ... John and the other victims were being cradled by St. Nicholas.”

This Sept. 10, the eve of the date 20 years after the nation's deadliest terrorist attack, she'll attend the ceremonial lighting of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, being built to replace the parish church and to honor those who were lost.

The ceremony will be a milestone in a project long beset with bureaucratic tangles and financial woes but now on track for completion next year.

“St. Nicholas brings me close to my brother,” Anthoula Katsimatides said. “Being able to come and worship at the site of my brother’s death, in a beautiful chapel that not only honors John but all the victims that died that day and is a symbol of this rebirth, is unbelievably important to me now.”

The lighting of the church will come from within. Through an innovative process, interior lights are being designed to illuminate thin panels of marble, mined from the same Pentelic vein in Greece that sourced the Parthenon, the ancient temple in Athens.