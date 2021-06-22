Some used vehicles now cost more than original sticker price

The lack of new vehicles and higher prices have sent more people into the used vehicle market, so demand is high there, too. Plus, rental car companies, normally a source of late-model used vehicles, are keeping their cars longer because they can't get new ones, Yurchenko said.

At present, consumers who have to replace a vehicle don't have much choice. “Unfortunately, if you need a vehicle, you'll need to pay the price,” Yurchenko said.

But there are signs that price increases are starting to slow. Used car prices rose 0.75% last week, the lowest weekly gain in 17 weeks. Trucks and SUV prices grew 0.68%, the lowest weekly gain in 15 weeks, according to Black Book.

Karl Jensvold, owner of PricedRite Auto Sales, a used vehicle dealer in Lincoln, Nebraska, said he's seeing wholesale prices leveling off, but he doesn't expect them to drop anytime soon. “I think the normal used car market has reset to a different price point,” he said. “I don't think we'll see the prices (from) before COVID for a while.”

Yurchenko said at some point prices will have to go back to normal and used vehicles will depreciate once again. The timing depends on how long it takes to get more computer chips so automakers can resume normal production, he said. “Once the new inventory levels start increasing, that's where the pressure on the used market will be relieved,” he said.

