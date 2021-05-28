Sports betting initiative qualifies for California ballot

“California is easily the largest prize in the U.S. sports betting market,” said Chris Grove, a managing director for Eilers and Krejcik Gaming, a research firm that has advised state lawmakers on the issue.

A financial analysis by California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office said the proposal would bring in tax revenue and create new regulatory expenses.

“The magnitude of the increase in state revenues is uncertain, but could reach the tens of millions of dollars annually,” the office said.

Card clubs, which are excluded from the proposed sports betting, are expected to be a major opponent of the initiative.

The industry’s “No on the Gambling Power Grab” campaign committee reported raising more than $1 million in cash last year.

“This initiative does nothing to advance sports wagering, and instead expands the tribal casinos’ tax-free monopoly on gaming and rewards those operators for prioritizing their own wealth over public health and safety,” said Kyle Kirkland, president of the California Gaming Association.

The measure would impose a 10% tax on gross gaming revenues from sports wagering at horse tracks.

Tribal casinos would give the state a share of revenue to at least cover regulatory costs, subject to negotiations with the governor.

