Sports betting to start in Arizona in time for NFL season

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s first sports betting operations officially open for business Thursday in time for the start of the NFL season, with live wagers being taken on college and professional sports online and at two retail locations in Phoenix.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at the downtown Phoenix arena where the Phoenix Suns play and temporary betting windows just down the street at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field run by Caesars Entertainment are set to take in-person bets.

FanDuel expects hundreds of bettors to be on hand for the start of live sports wagering. The action was made possible by a new law enacted by the Legislature and signed by Republican Gov, Doug Ducey this spring. Gambling other than old-school contests like Bingo run for charities was banned outside of casinos run by Native American tribes before the law was passed.

Arizona now will join more than half the states in allowing betting on sports, just three years after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state hopes to pull in tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue from legalized gambling.