St. Jude hits donation milestone to fight childhood cancer

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has always occupied a singular place in the health care world. Since opening in 1962, it has not charged its patients or their families for treatment. Because the bulk of its funding — about 87% — comes from individuals rather than major donors or corporations, it faced a fundraising threat during the pandemic.

But the hospital said its response to the crisis may have ended up strengthening its financial position.

“The pandemic completely changed our operating model,” Shadyac said. “We were an organization that either put on or were the beneficiaries of over 30,000 fundraising events, many of those being in-person. We quickly had to pivot to make those virtual or digital.”

That pivot appears to have separated St. Jude from most other health-related charities in 2020. Donations to health-related organizations fell 3% in 2020 compared with 2019, according to Giving USA, the annual report for philanthropy from The Giving Institute.