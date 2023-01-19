Starbucks could soon be at your front door as DoorDash expands delivery nationwide

Starbucks loyalists will soon be able to get their daily dose of caffeine without stepping outside their front door — well, maybe a few steps.

The coffee chain is teaming with DoorDash to expand delivery in some U.S. cities, with plans for nationwide expansion by March, the companies announced Tuesday.

The delivery service has launched in Northern California, Georgia, Florida and Texas, among other select markets, according to a news release. Starbucks is the latest to join the doorstep delivery trend and expanded the offering after successful test runs in Atlanta, Houston, Sacramento, Seattle and New York City last year.

“Our partnership with DoorDash allows us to provide our customers with another convenient way to enjoy Starbucks wherever they are,” Brooke O’Berry, Starbucks senior vice president of digital experiences, said in a statement.

Coffee lovers can order Starbucks delivery with DoorDash on their smartphones, or through the DoorDash website.

The coffee chain said it will offer 95% of its core menu items through DoorDash, allowing customers to customize orders just as they would in-store.

To ensure safe and efficient deliveries, Starbucks said it will use drink stickers, “tamper evident packaging” and “delivery-specific cup holders,” according to the release.

Standard delivery and service fees will apply, except for orders placed by customers enrolled in DoorDash’s monthly membership program, DashPass.

“Delivery continues to represent a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks, and we’re excited to reach more customers by partnering with DoorDash,” O’Berry said.

