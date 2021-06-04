State orders unregistered facility to halt cremations

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — State licensing officials have ordered a southeastern Michigan company to stop performing cremations after an anonymous complaint of improperly stored bodies, heavy smoke and leaking bodily fluids on the premises.

A cease and desist order was issued Friday against Tri-County Cremation Services in Ypsilanti and its listed owners, according to Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The company is accused of operating a crematory without a registration under the Cemetery Regulation Act. The company also has been ordered to provide proof that O’Neil Swanson II no longer owns, operates or has a controlling interest in the business, the agency said.

Swanson declined to comment Friday on the order.

An investigation into the company was started after the state received an anonymous complaint of heavy smoke issuing from the chimney, bodies stored improperly while awaiting cremation, and bodily fluids leaking onto the facility’s floor.