States have been offering big prizes to the vaccinated. Companies are now doing the same.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has kicked off the "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign. For those who get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June, 100,000 Minnesotans will be eligible to choose from a range of incentives, including state park passes and fishing licenses as well as state fair and regional amusement park tickets.

Walz said he chose this type of incentive campaign for the federally funded program rather than an Ohio-style lottery, because he feels more people can benefit from the equally distributed prizes.

"In those states, it's all or nothing, somebody might get a million, but there's going to be 100,000 that are getting nothing," the governor said. "Here in Minnesota, everybody's getting something, and these are, these are pretty nice things to have, I think for families to be able to take advantage of."

Arkansas will be giving for those vaccinated $20 lottery scratch-offs or a gift certificate with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for $21, which can be redeemed for a fishing license or a hunting/fishing license in the state.

An Arkansas lottery official said there are two $1 million prizes remaining to be won and over $19 million in total cash prizes.

