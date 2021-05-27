States tap federal aid to shore up empty unemployment funds

In the year since March 2020, the total money in states' trust funds plummeted by two-thirds while the median state fund balance declined even more — from $1.1 billion to $250 million, according to an AP analysis.

But due partly to federal relief, fewer states have borrowed to pay unemployment benefits than during the last recession. As of Tuesday, 18 states owed the federal government $52 billion for unemployment loans. California topped the list, with almost $21 billion of unemployment debt, followed by more than $9 billion for New York and nearly $7 billion for Texas.

Missouri took five years to repay over $1 billion of federal unemployment loans after the recession that ended in 2009. But its unemployment fund has avoided insolvency during the pandemic because Republican Gov. Mike Parson shored it up with $300 million of aid provided under a law signed by former President Donald Trump.

Parson's office was lobbied to do so by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Had we not done something like that, those employers out there -- small, medium and large that are trying to come back, and come back strong -- would have had to pay the price in increased charges to their unemployment insurance,” said Mehan, the chamber CEO.