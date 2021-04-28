Stock indexes slip after Federal Reserve leaves rates alone

Major U.S. stock indexes ended slightly lower on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged near zero, even as it noted recent improvement in the economy. The S&P 500 ended down just 0.1% after some earlier gains evaporated. Investors were also dealing with a wave of earnings reports from major U.S. companies and looking ahead to an evening speech from President Joe Biden to lay out his $1.8 trillion spending plan. Google’s parent company rose 3% after the online giant reported that its profit more than doubled as digital advertising soared. Bond yields held steady.

Major U.S. stock indexes were mixed in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged near zero, while noting recent improvement in the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern, with gains in communication services, energy and financial companies outweighing a pullback in technology and health care stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 33,871 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back from earlier gains and was holding steady at 1.62%.