Stock indexes wobble as investor caution offsets optimism

Shares fell in Tokyo and Sydney on Friday after stocks closed nearly flat on Wall Street, though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite still logged record highs.

Most Asian markets were closed to mark the Lunar New Year.

Investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid as the economic recovery seemingly stalls.

The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 29,460.56 and the A&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5% to 6,814.90.

Weak economic data are serving to “fog up the glass," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

“Global markets continue to trade mixed echoing that somber data view as participation remains muted, suggesting that investors need a bit more cajoling by more all clear economic smoke signal on the horizon before getting back in the saddle," Innes said.

