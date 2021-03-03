Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for banks are offset by losses in technology companies and other parts of the market. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% after the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%. Banks were benefiting from another tick higher in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48% from 1.41%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BANGKOK (AP) — World stock markets and U.S. futures rose Wednesday after a Federal Reserve governor said the central bank is still far from raising interest rates.

Expectations for stronger economic growth in coming months have fueled worries that interest rates will head higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.44% early Wednesday, having traded above 1.50% last week.