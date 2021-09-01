Stocks are off to a muted start for September; tech gains

Stocks are inching higher in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, with gains from tech giants leading the way. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. Apple rose 1.7%. The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain, its longest such winning streak since early 2018. A hiring survey by payroll processor ADP came in much weaker than expected. The broader jobs report from the Labor Department comes out on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets mostly rose Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant.

Markets in London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street futures were higher after the S&P 500 ended August with a 2.9% gain.

Investors are optimistic about stronger U.S. corporate profits and took comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday as assurance that interest rates will stay low. But that is being tested by signs the virus is depressing economic activity.