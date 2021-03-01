Stocks climb more than 2% as investors get back to buying

Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street as traders welcomed a move lower in long-term interest rates in the bond market. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate.

The S&P 500 added 2.1% as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. More than 95% of the stocks in the index were higher, led by energy companies and airlines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1%.

Much of the focus on Wall Street is on the bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.43% after going as high as 1.5% last week, the highest level in more than a year. Higher interest rates can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

Bond yields, which influence interest ratest on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, have been steadily climbing much of the year, as investors have bet that vaccination efforts and more government stimulus will lead to strong economic growth this year. However, along with strong economic growth comes concerns of inflation.