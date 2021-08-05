Stocks climb on Wall Street, notching more record highs

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday, notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Investors were encouraged by improving job market data and some solid corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading, with technology companies leading the way. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. Weber, the pioneering maker of grills, rose sharply on its first day of trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.21%.

